Student arrested after Shoppers Drug Mart standoff pleads guilty

An engineering student who broke into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Fredericton and hid in the ceiling for three hours pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Quebec City court to three charges.

Tommy Cousineau, 26, was charged with break and enter, having instruments for the purpose of a break-in, and having his face covered with a mask.

The Crown approved transferring the case to Quebec, but David Lutz, Cousineau's former lawyer in New Brunswick, said it could only be done if Cousineau agreed to plead guilty.

The former University of New Brunswick student was arrested after Fredericton police responded to a call about an armed man in the ceiling area of the Prospect Street drugstore on Nov. 13.

The call came in as a "barricaded person call."

As a result, an emergency response team, patrol officers, the canine unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

The crisis negotiators persuaded Cousineau to come down from the ceiling, and he was arrested.

Cousineau was not sentenced Tuesday. His new lawyer, Sarah Brouillette, said he will return to court Oct. 19.