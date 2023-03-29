'I cannot fight the concocted lies,' Karrson Bennett's lawyer tells Saint John court

Karrson Bennett admits intentionally putting a Ping-Pong ball into a two-year-old's mouth and killing him with it.

But at some point, Bennett, 24, changed his mind about wanting to kill the boy and tried to get the ball out of his mouth, inadvertently pushing it into the boy's throat, said defence lawyer David Lutz.

The Crown, however, doesn't buy it.

On Tuesday, two prosecutors spent hours outlining the inconsistent statements Bennett gave to police in the hours and days following the Sept. 18, 2021, incident.

You go back to the boy who cried wolf. He's told so many lies. - Defence lawyer David Lutz

Prosecutor Chris Ryan called it a "classic case of concocted lies." He said they were detailed, repeated and precise.

Prosecutor Elaina Campbell said Bennett "lacks credibility" and that any statements he's made about trying to get the ball out of the boy's mouth "are not credible."

She reminded that court that an expert witness testified last week that several statements Bennett gave police about what happened were physically impossible, like the boy being able to close his mouth with the ball in it, or being able to inhale the ball accidentally.

Bennett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case last month, on what was supposed to be the first day of a five-week jury trial. Instead, the case turned into a sentencing hearing, which included a hearing-within-a-hearing to settle a dispute between the two sides: whether Bennett intentionally pushed the ball into the boy's throat.

Defence lawyer David Lutz said Bennett maintains that he did not push the ball down the boy's throat. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"Mr. Bennett, in this case, has been his own worst enemy every step of the way," said Lutz, who must now deal with several different versions that Bennett gave to police following the incident.

"I cannot fight against the lies of concoction. Because Mr. Bennett knew what he did from the beginning. And maybe this case is going to finally teach him that you can't outsmart the police," said Lutz in court.

"The problem with lies … you go back to the boy who cried wolf. He's told so many lies. But by the same token, he's told the same number of truths eventually."

Lutz said Bennett maintains that he did not push the ball down the boy's throat, and told Justice Kathryn Gregory that he doesn't believe the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Bennett did so intentionally.

Bennett has 'very little credibility': prosecutor

Campbell and Ryan spent a lot of time outlining Bennett's changing stories and his efforts to deflect blame. They said it started immediately — even as first responders worked on the lifeless boy.

They contrasted different versions Bennett told and compared them to the testimony of other witnesses, including expert witnesses that refuted much of what he said.

Over three previous days of testimony during the sentencing hearing, the court heard that the first officers arrived 19 seconds after the 911 call was made. At that point, the boy wasn't breathing and he had no pulse.

Bennett said he called 911 less than a minute after the ball went into the boy's throat, but last Thursday, an expert said that it takes eight to 12 minutes for a toddler's heart to stop.

Ball not visible

Officers were told the boy swallowed a Ping-Pong ball but they were unable to see or feel it.

Even the paramedics who arrived minutes later weren't able to see the orange ball until they used a tool to open the boy's airway. They used a pair of long, thin forceps to grab the ball and remove it.

They manually performed CPR until the boy arrived at the hospital. He was airlifted to the IWK children's hospital in Halifax, but died the next day.

Six first responders were included in a long list of people who have been invited to submit victim impact statements for the judge to consider in sentencing.

While the charge of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, the judge will have to determine the number of years Bennett must serve before being eligible for parole — between the 10-year minimum and the 25-year maximum.

The judge will deliver her decision in the Gardiner hearing — the hearing-within-a-hearing — on Friday afternoon. Gregory will then reserve decision until a future date, which hasn't yet been set.