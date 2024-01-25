Indigenous people in Saint John need centre to access cultural services, adviser says

For Indigenous people living in Saint John, there's no central hub they can visit to access cultural programs and services, said University of New Brunswick Indigenous adviser Todd Ross.

He and a group he founded called the Saint John Indigenous Health Advisory Circle would like to change that.

Ross said last summer's creation of the first permanent sweat lodge at UNBSJ was a step in that direction. He said he saw positive effects for students within months.

"It's increased the ability to have knowledge keepers come to campus and have some of those traditional teachings brought, which I think is tremendously important. We've also been able to increase the visibility of Indigenous people within the university," he said.

UNB Indigenous adviser Todd Ross says the lack of a central cultural setting makes it difficult to bring elders and knowledge keepers into the city, which puts a barrier between Saint John's Indigenous population and their cultural teachings. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Ross wants to see this spread to the rest of the city's Indigenous population. According to the 2021 Census, more than 1,800 Saint Johners identify as Indigenous.

In many Canadian cities, the services Ross would like to see in Saint John are provided by friendship centres — such as Under One Sky in Fredericton — that offer a space with access to elders, knowledge keepers, language lessons, cultural teachings, and more.

"The ability to bring elders in so that people have the opportunity for some of the traditional teachings … these don't normally exist in the city. So these are some of the services and support that we really want to bring," he said.

"We don't have elders coming to the city on a regular basis because there isn't a community for them to come to."

Community visibility

Susan Ring-Raymond, who is Indigenous on her mothers side, has lived in Saint John her whole life. Ring-Raymond has always been proud to call herself Indigenous and says the city needs a cultural space for Indigenous people to build a community around.



"I'm 65 years old and I just know a few words of our language. We've had that taken away from us … we need our people to teach us … we have children, we have to carry this on. We have to work for them. We have to build a community for our people," Ring-Raymond said.

To Ring-Raymond, such a space would be about reclaiming what was taken.

Susan Ring-Raymond has lived in Saint John her entire 65 years and says that a cultural space is needed for Indigenous people within the city to create a community hub for present and future generations. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's something that's been taken away from us. You can go back to where my grandmother was living on the reserve and when she went to school, the teacher would go to them and hit them over the fingers because they spoke their native tongue," she said.

Ross said not having a space of its own also affects the community's visibility. He said it "creates the perception that the community is not here."

Having a place of its own not only increases visibility, he said it also gives the community access to cultural supports.

What does it take to get a friendship centre?

While a friendship centre would address the need for services, creating one is no easy task. Ross said it requires membership with the National Association of Friendship Centres — and membership depends on community needs.



"To start a brand new friendship centre in any community really takes a group of community members coming together to decide for themselves how they want to be served," said Jocelyn Formsma, CEO of the National Association of Friendship Centres.



"And then to follow up with just some formalization about that in terms of incorporating and having broader community support to establish a friendship centre."

Jocelyn Formsma, CEO of the National Association of Friendship Centres, says starting a new friendship center is a bottom-up endeavor that requires community members to decide how they want to be served. (Submitted by Jocelyn Formsma)

Formsma said the biggest hurdles to creating a cultural centre can be creating momentum within communities.



"The real barrier is just making sure that you have the right people at the table to carry it forward. As the national association, we're not out there identifying communities and saying you need a friendship centre," she said.

Formsma said a community looking to open one needs to demonstrate — by member lists or support letters for example — that "there is some structure" in place for at least a year to be granted membership.

"The year … is just to demonstrate that this is an entity that is able to kind of become part of the family and take up some of those responsibilities that we have of friendship centres," she said

Funding, particularly from the provincial government, is also barrier to creating these spaces, said Ross.

"Historically in New Brunswick, the provincial government hasn't provided a lot of support for urban Indigenous people. You see in other provinces where there's a lot greater support for urban Indigenous communities [but] it's very low here in New Brunswick," he said.

Ross said he's talked to the Fredericton centre about bringing a satellite centre to Saint John but says Under One Sky is constrained by their own funding.

Accessing basic teachings, not feasible in Saint John: Amanda Leblanc

Only having one friendship centre in the province is a problem for people like Amanda LeBlanc, Ring-Raymond's niece, who wants to maintain a connection to her Indigenous ancestry but doesn't have access to a visible Indigenous community.

LeBlanc said accessing cultural programs has been a challenge in her life. For example, when Wolastoqey language courses moved online during COVID, it brought her closer to parts of her culture. But now that courses are in person again, she's not able to access them.

Amanda LeBlanc, a member of the Saint John Indigenous Advisory Circle, says travelling over an hour to access resources isn't feasible for a lot of people. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I can't travel to Fredericton a couple times a week. It's not feasible with a small family, so I don't have access to just basic cultural teachings that a lot of other people do if they're closer to community or the one friendship centre that we have in this province."

Having previously worked at Under One Sky, LeBlanc considers herself privileged to have been able to access pieces of her culture through advocacy and professional work.

"But my sister, for example, has not had the same opportunities. Cousins, other family members have not had the same opportunities that I've been able to access myself," she said.