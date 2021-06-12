The RCMP have named a suspect and warned residents near the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick to lock their doors and stay inside as it responds to a shooting in the area.

The Mounties issued a regional alert at 9:26 p.m. AT Friday, warning that it was responding to a shooting in the Route 105 area of Tobique Narrows — an area about 10 kilometres north of Perth-Andover, N.B.

"Lock doors, stay away from windows and shelter in place," the RCMP said in the alert.

In a second alert issued at 9:56 p.m. AT, the RCMP identified the suspect as 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr.

The RCMP also tweeted that the suspect was in a red Toyota Tacoma, and that a search for him is underway in the Tobique Narrows area.

To keep the phone lines free for the investigation, the police are also asking the public not to call 911 asking for information.