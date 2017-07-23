House, shed destroyed in early morning fires in Tobique
No one was seriously injured, but 1 person treated for smoke inhalation
A house and a shed in Tobique First Nation were destroyed in two separate fires early Sunday morning.
Tobique First Nation Fire Department received a call about a house fire at 75 Second Street around 4:17 a.m., said fire chief Jason Moulton.
"We arrived on scene and the house was pretty much fully engulfed," Moulton said.
While the department was fighting the house fire, it received another call about a shed fire on Third Street.
No on was seriously injured in either fire, but a man in his 40s was rescued from the house by a passerby. A woman noticed the flames and went inside to wake up the only person in the home.
The person in his 40s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. He has since been released, said Moulton.
The other people who live in the home where away when the fire broke out.
The Perth Andover Fire Department helped fight the fires. It took about four hours to put out the house fire, and an hour to extinguish the shed fire.
Moulton said the house is completely destroyed.
Moulton couldn't comment on whether the fires were suspicious or in any way connected, but he said the RCMP are investigating.
