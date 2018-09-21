Tobique First Nation offers $5K reward for tips on reservoir break-in

The chief of the Tobique First Nation says a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information on the perpetrators of a break-in at the community's water reservoir.

While there was no damage and nothing was stolen or destroyed, Ross Perley said in a Facebook post he wants to know who did it.

"Our clean water source is the most valuable asset we have in Tobique," he wrote. "Why a person(s) would try and jeopardize our water quality is criminal. Therefore we are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible."

Ken (Scrappy) Perley, director of public works with the First Nation, said whoever broke in scaled an eight-foot fence topped with barbed wire.

"I guess they had cut the barbed wire and climbed over … then they jimmied a solid steel door that swings outward. They probably had tools with them."

Ken Perley said once inside, the intruders likely realized there was nothing of value to take and left — but not before having to kick the door open after it had probably closed behind them on the way in.

Staff find break-in

The break-in was discovered by staff Wednesday morning who were updating the daily log of how much fresh water the community uses each day.

"They are there every morning so they noticed the door was displaced a little bit and they took a look inside," said Ken.

Ken (Scrappy) Perley, director of public works, said the water was not contaminated during the break-in and is safe to drink. (CBC) He said the staff members checked to make sure a secured hatch that provides access to the fresh water was not tampered with or opened. He added the water was not contaminated and is safe for the community to drink and use.

RCMP are investigating the break-in.

"I'm a believer that water is life and having said that, we've installed procedures where we're hopeful we can prevent this from happening again," said Ken Perley.

Ken said the reservoir is in a location that is secluded, so there are plans to install something to alert staff if anyone goes near it again.

Chief Perley did not return calls for comment.