Saint John actor remembers working with William Hurt in city

A Saint John thespian is remembering the time he spent with award-winning actor William Hurt, who died on Sunday at the age of 71.

Stephen Tobias, who is now the artistic director of the Saint John Theatre Company, had a small part in a film the actor shot in the city in 1999.

"I thought he was great," said Tobias.

"He was certainly very pleasant with me."

Hurt was known for his Academy Award-winning role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, as well as for roles in Body Heat and Broadcast News, to name just a few on a long list of credits.

He's probably best known to younger viewers for playing the role of General Thaddeus Ross in several Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War and Black Widow.

Stephen Tobias, playing the role of a 'New York fanboy' to William Hurt's weatherman character in The 4th Floor. (Tubi)

But he starred in two films shot in Saint John, Children of a Lesser God and The 4th Floor.

It was in the latter film that Tobias received a small speaking role alongside Hurt.

"He's playing the role of a famous weatherman, and I'm this sort of New York fanboy," said Tobian.

"I stop him on the street and kind of harassed him a bit about what a fan I am of his work as a weatherman,"

Gas station calling

Tobias said he would get calls asking if he could recommend actors to filmmakers and would occasionally get a part.

He had already landed a role in The 4th Floor, but that turned into even more after a call he received when he was helping out in his father's north end gas station.

"One of the producers called and said, "Would you have some time this afternoon to come and spend a couple of hours rehearsing with William Hurt and the director?'"

Tobias later got to film a scene with Hurt on Prince William Street, which was staged to resemble a busy New York City location.

"There were a couple of hundred extras, there were maybe a dozen to 15 New York cabs driving up and down Prince William Street," said Tobias.

"They changed all the signage on the street, and it was a big film shoot for that particular scene."

But as soon as it started, the shooting seemed to stop.

Tobias said everyone quickly packed up for the day and abandoned Prince William Street — except for Hurt.

"It's actually William Hurt, who came back and made a point of saying what was a proper goodbye," said Tobias.

Hollywood harbour

The death of Hurt brings memories of Saint John's deep connections to the film industry.

Film studio titan Louis B. Mayer, one of the founders of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, grew up in the city.

A little later, Harry Saltzman, who along with his business partner, Albert R. Broccoli, first brought British spy James Bond to the silver screen, also grew up in Saint John.

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland was also born in the Port City.

Information Morning - Saint John 7:55 Remembering William Hurt's time in Saint John Stephen Tobias landed a speaking role in a film William Hurt shot here in Saint John back in the 90's. Tobias had a few lines in a scene with Hurt. Back then, theatre was a side gig for Tobias now he is the artistic director of the Saint John Theatre Company. 7:55

Tobias said the late 1980s and early '90s was a big time for film in the province.

"There was a huge film industry in Saint John, and lots of films were happening at that time," he said. "It was great."

But the good times and Hollywood productions didn't last.

"As fast as it came, it went," Tobias said.

"When it was happening it was a lot of fun, and a lot of people in the community got to be involved, both on camera and as stagehands, carpenters, lighting guys, sound guys."

Tobias said the industry was great while it lasted, and he misses it.

He thinks the city still has a lot to offer to filmmakers.

"Saint John's a great location," Tobias said. "It can be Boston, New York, Philadelphia, any city up and down the eastern seaboard."