Tire recycling plant still operating, despite 'significant' fire damage

The tire recycling plant that caught fire just over a week ago is still operating, despite significant damage to the company's building and its tire storage area.

"Although there was significant damage to our main building we continue to operate in another part of our business," Tire Recycling Atlantic Canada Corporation said in a statement online Monday.

"We have already started making plans to repair equipment, which was for the most part, spared in the fire."

The TRACC plant caught fire the night of Dec. 20 and spread to the outdoor tire storage area. The fire was out a week later after being smothered by sand.

The business is now working with an environmental engineering firm that is assessing the air and water quality and reporting to the Department of Environment and Local Government.

An air and water quality advisory is still in effect for Minto and surrounding areas, according to Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

The water advisory is in place for users of the Minto industrial park water system, W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and Queens North Community Health Centre.

Those affected by the advisory should not drink the water until testing shows it's safe.

TRACC is one of the village's largest businesses and employs about 50 people.

"This is our community and we are committed to operating and having our employees at work while we ensure the environment on and around our property is closely monitored," the TRACC statement said.

Part of the building was damaged in the fire, but the flames were put out by firefighters early on Dec. 21. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

A public meeting will be held at the Minto Seniors Hall on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. regarding the fire at TRACC and those affected.

Representatives from the village council, EMO, Department of Environment and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, the local MLA, and the fire marshal will be available to answer questions.