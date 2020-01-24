8 things you should know before heading into the woods

No matter where you live in New Brunswick, you're never very far from wilderness.

And whether you make a wrong turn on a woods road, your vehicle breaks down, or you hurt yourself while hiking, it can be easy to find yourself stuck or lost in the middle of nowhere.

Chris Steeves of Riverview has seen it all.

He's been a search and rescue volunteer since 1987.

His group, Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue, covers the southeastern part of the province from the Nova Scotia border and Fundy National Park all the way to Kouchibouguac and almost to Sussex.

They've had some years with as many as 26 searches, many in the hills of Albert County near the Fundy coast.

Sometimes it's a case of someone who has overestimated their ability to travel, said Steeves, or had a mishap using a compass or GPS. They may have attempted a silly stunt. Other times, they've simply gotten lost in the dark, or wandered off due to a cognitive impairment.

"It's not one demographic," said Steeves. "It just seems to be a mix of a whole bunch of things. And no two searches are alike."

Volunteers head into the bush for a winter search and rescue exercise. They are trained to be clue-aware, said Chris Steeves. That means keeping an eye out for things like footprints and clothing. (Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue)

So how do you make sure your story turns out to be a successful adventure overcoming adversity as opposed to a tragic tale?

Survival experts say following a few basic tips can make all the difference.

Don't overindulge in alcohol

Steeves recalled one drunken misadventure that resulted in a man lying exposed in a snowy field for three days and requiring the amputation of his feet.

It started, said Steeves, with a spur-of-the-moment trip to a neighbour's house at around noon on a new ATV.

The man told his family he'd be back in a few minutes, but ended up staying longer and having a few too many drinks.

When his ATV got stuck on the way home, he started walking.

He was so cold and inebriated that he walked right out of his boots without even noticing.

"He fell down and that's where he stayed."

Firefighters searched along nearby trails for a couple of days before Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue was called in.

"We go into the bush", said Steeves. "We look everywhere."

A pretend victim is strapped to a stretcher during a search and rescue training exercise. SAR volunteer Chris Steeves says a person who has been out in the cold for a long time should not be moved more than necessary. Too much movement can send frozen blood to the heart and caused fibrillation. (Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue)

SAR volunteers set out at around 8 a.m. They found the man at 12:30. He was 600 metres from home.

The man was put on a litter and carried to a waiting ambulance.

He survived, but his feet were so damaged by frostbite they had to be cut off.

"All he had on were wet socks," said Steeves. "I don't think he got the training that we offer."

Wear proper clothing

A new snowmobile suit helped prevent the man who'd fallen in the field from freezing to death, said Steeves.

At this time of year, proper wilderness attire includes waterproof boots and pants and dressing in layers, said survival expert Wayne Russell, of Saint John.

Wayne Russell teaches survival classes in Saint John and posts video tutorials on YouTube, under the name Kullcraven Bushcraft & Survival. He has close to 22 thousand subscribers. (Kullcraven Bushcraft & Survival/YouTube)

Russell has been teaching wilderness skills for 35 years and shares his knowledge on YouTube.

Layers retain heat better, said Russell, and if you have to hike a distance you can peel off a layer to avoid getting drenched in sweat, which will soon freeze.

Thick mitts and boots with felt liners will help keep your extremities warm, added Steeves.

If your feet do freeze, he cautioned against removing your boots to warm them up. Your feet will swell and you won't be able to get your boots back on.

Steeves also advised against wearing cotton underwear or socks. Cotton holds moisture.

Wool, fleece or silk will keep you warmer, Steeves said.

Keep your head, neck and upper chest warm, and the rest of your body will normally be warm too.

Top it off with a windproof outer layer. A garbage bag will do in a pinch.

Make a shelter

This is key to maintaining your core temperature, said Russell.

Without shelter a person can die within a few hours of exposure.

A basic lean-to made of a tarp draped over a ridgeline can provide emergency shelter. (Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue)

To make a basic lean-to, attach a rope between two trees (a ridgeline) at about hip height, drape a tarp over it and stake it down at about a 45-degree angle using tent stakes or wooden stakes that you carve in the woods.

Make a raised bed in your lean-to out of brush, so you're not lying directly on the ground or snow.

Build a fire

A long fire is best with a lean-to, said Russell. It's used for warming your whole body.

To make a long fire, make a "fire lay" about one step from the front of your shelter. That's a bed of two-inch-round, six-feet-long sticks laid side by side to a width of about two feet.

Lay tinder the size of pencil lead and pencils on top of the fire lay in three or four different places.

Top the tinder with finger-sized sticks. As the fire gets going add arm-sized pieces of wood, then logs.

Fire starter blocks, sold in the barbecue aisle, or at dollar stores for about $1.50 a 12-pack, will burn long enough to start a fire even if your wood is damp, said Russell. Tea light candles are another option, said Steeves. (Kullcraven Bushcraft & Survival/YouTube)

Once you start seeing coals, said Russell, you can basically relax.

"I've slept in minus 18 with a survival blanket and long fire just in my clothes ... At one point it was plus 50 on my bed."

Stay dry

Beyond clothing and shelter, that means don't run. It makes you sweat. Don't cross a stream. And, at this time of year, don't walk out on lake or river ice.

"We haven't had cold enough temperatures yet," said Steeves.

Plus, he said, water doesn't freeze uniformly. There could be a spring or faster moving water that keeps the ice thin in some places.

Bring a survival kit

Here are some of the key items Russell recommends you keep in your car or take with you when you venture into the woods:

One or two six-by-eight-foot tarps: You want a tarp that's long enough to overhang your body so it protects from driving rain or snow, said Russell. You can get one of these for about $4 from the dollar store. You may want a second tarp to protect your fire from precipitation.

50 feet of paracord or mason's twine: These are available from hardware stores or dollar stores and either will fit in your pocket, said Russell. Even butcher twine is fine, said Steeves. It's made of natural fibre that will biodegrade.

Two or three lighters or packs of storm-proof matches: Carry one on you, advised Russell. Even a flint and steel can suffice, said Steeves, if you have something that catches fire easily. Lighters will still spark even after they run out of fuel.

Wayne Russell of Kullcraven Bushcraft & Survival starts a fire using dry grass. (Submitted)

Knife with a fixed blade: You want the blade thick enough, added Steeves, so that you can whack the back of it with a stick to split wood

Orange garbage bag or bright-coloured cloth: To signal for help. A trash bag can also be filled with leaves to make a mattress, said Russell.

Whistle: Three blasts followed by an equal silence is the international call for help. Whistles are great, agreed Steeves. You can blow it if you hear noises in the woods. If the noise was made by an animal, the animal will run away, but if the noise was made by searchers they can follow the sound of the whistle to find you.

Headlamp with extra batteries: In case you have to look for firewood at night

Hunker down

Someone is going to be looking for you, said Russell, so once you find a spot with enough firewood to last the night, you should settle in and stay put as much as possible.

By the next day you'll need to find a spot close to water.

An ideal spot will also be near an open area, such as power lines, where you can build a signal fire or plant a signal flag, and have natural shelter such as a bank or cave.

"The only time you move is when resources are gone," said Russell, "but you leave a big arrow in the direction you're going."

Plan your trip

Steeves recommends checking out the website adventuresmart.ca.

It has advice on what to bring and an app that allows you to file a trip report.

If you don't check back in once you're scheduled to make it home, it will automatically alert authorities.

SAR groups in every part of the province are trained and ready to help, he said.

The department of public safety covers their expenses, but they fundraise to pay for their own training and they search for free.

Steeves said they save the province about $20 million in search costs per year.

"We're Maritimers," he said. "We look after each other."