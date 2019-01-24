Roads have been pretty messy in New Brunswick since Sunday's storm and more snow, ice and rain cancelled school across the province on Thursday.

The majority of the Trans-Canada highway between Fredericton and Moncton has been not recommended for travel most of the week, with sections starting to clear up Thursday afternoon.

Various roadway authorities have warned people to avoid or delay travel whenever possible due to weather conditions, but vice-president of communications for CAA Atlantic Gary Howard said there are precautions you can take if you must travel.

Give yourself lots of time, space

Howard said if you do have to drive in winter weather, budget extra time to get to your destination.

For example, he said, he lives in Rothesay, just outside Saint John, but it took him more than 90 minutes to reach the Westmorland Road area of east Saint John on Thursday.

If you are driving in a busy area, Howard said to take even more caution.

"Heavy traffic conditions can be even more dangerous because of vehicles driving very closely together," he said.

While there is no recommended speed reduction for driving in poor weather, Howard said it's important to use common sense, be aware of road conditions and try to follow the speed of traffic around you.

"They get aggressive and then they start tailgating and that's how accidents happen," Howard said.

"If you're really uncomfortable driving in those conditions, then you should not, or wait for a time until there's less traffic."

Slower drivers can also pull over, when it's safe to do so, to avoid a long line of tailgaters.

"You cannot stop on a dime on these kinds of roads."

Winter tires a must

For safe winter driving, Howard said, winter tires are a necessity. And no, your all-season tries won't cut it.

"We call them three-season tires. They are not meant for winter."

Winter tires are made of a rubber designed to stay soft in freezing temperatures. This gives your vehicle a better grip on the road, whether it's covered in snow, slush or ice.

Howard said braking power can be 25 per cent better with winter tires than regular or all-seasons.

Clear off your car

Driving around in a snow or ice-covered vehicle isn't just hazardous to you — material flying off your car can hit those behind you.

"It's one of my pet peeves," Howard said.

"It is a safety issue to clear your entire vehicle of snow, including the roof. Obviously, all of your windows, your headlights your taillights."

Howard said he's seen people ticketed in New Brunswick this past month for driving without cleaning off their cars.

Be prepared

Howard said it's important to be prepared for anything when driving in winter and to be aware of changing road conditions.

If you are traveling with others, have a passenger handle distractions like phones, GPS and music, CAA recommends.

"If you do get stuck, stay with your vehicle if possible, because the last thing you want to be doing is walking down a road in these kinds of conditions," Howard said.

Instead, put your hazard lights on, turn the engine on for warmth if it's safe to do so, and call for help.