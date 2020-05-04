Slain Hillsborough woman was assaulted months before her death

Tina McAleer-Tingley, killed in her home in Hillsborough over the weekend, was a generous, adventurous woman who loved children and the outdoors, her friend Jeanne Duff says.

"She would drop everything and just run if you needed her," Duff said Monday.

Friends and family are in shock over the 43-year-old woman's death, Duff said.

"Nobody really knows what to do with themselves."

Calvin Andrew Lewis has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tina Tingley-McAleer, 43, of Hillsborough. (Maeve McFadden/CBC)

Police responded to a call at 10:20 a.m. Saturday about a body at a residence on Main Street in Hillsborough, about 25 kilometres south of Moncton.

RCMP arrested Calvin Andrew Lewis a few kilometres from the scene shortly after.

Lewis was charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in Moncton court Monday afternoon and a 30-day psychiatric exam was ordered.

Duff described the mother of three and grandmother of six as someone who was always available to help people in her community.

"I remember years ago we would go around house to house in the fall, when people were putting in wood for the winter," Duff said. "We go around house to house and help them put their wood and put it in the spread the love — that's what she was about."

But court documents paint a troubled picture of McAleer-Tingley's life at home. She was the victim of domestic violence.

Tina McAleer-Tingley, right, is pictured with her good friend, Jeanne Duff. (Submitted/Jeanne Duff)

On Jan. 21, Lewis was charged with assaulting McAleer-Tingley in their home on Route 114 in Hillsbourough. Court documents list her as a spouse or common-law partner.

Notes written in the file by Judge Luc J. Labonté say Lewis pinned McAleer-Tingley on the couch and left her with a small scratch. That day, someone left the home in bare feet to call 911.

Lewis was remanded in custody until he pleaded guilty on April 2. He was sentenced to three months in jail, which was considered time served.

The court notes state "the victim was unco-operative."

Duff said McAleer-Tingley had been in a relationship with Calvin Lewis for about two years.

She said she didn't want to talk about the tragedy, only about her friend who meant so much to so many people.

"I was in this situation, like, three years ago, and she helped me get out of that situation," said Duff. "So it just breaks my heart."

Accused requests psych assessment

Lewis appeared via video feed from Shediac. He was wearing a prison-issued orange jumpsuit and said little.

Speaking on his behalf was duty counsel Lise Landry.

She said Lewis would be applying for legal aid at some point, but first he wanted to request a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he could be found criminally responsible.

Landry added that as far as she knows, Lewis has never received a diagnosis of a mental illness, but she added, "I have limited information."

Tina McAleer-Tingley was assaulted by Calvin Andrew Lewis in January, court documents say. (Submitted/Jeanne Duff)

She added,"he has been in a psychiatric hospital in the past."

She said Lewis told her he was supposed to have some sort of mental health care, but "couldn't because of the current situation."

The Crown prosecutor did not object to the request but told the court Lewis had a psychiatric evaluation recently.

Judge Troy Sweet granted the 30-day evaluation, Lewis is expected to return to court on June 4.