It's that time of year again. Get ready to turn your clocks ahead one hour and reap the rewards of an extra hour of daylight, maybe even sunshine, every day.

Daylight time begins this weekend – unless you're in Yukon, where it's always daylight time – with clocks, phones, laptops, watches and everything else that reminds you that you're running late rolling ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.

Provincial fire departments are also getting in on the seasonal reminder, urging homeowners, landlords and tenants to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

"The main reason smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors fail to work is due to missing, disconnected or dead batteries," the Saint John Fire Department notes in its Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery campaign.

It notes the peak time for home fire fatalities is between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when most people are sleeping.

"Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors can give you and your family the extra seconds needed to get out of your home or apartment building safely."