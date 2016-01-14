'Don't turn your back': Aunt of drowned Syrian boy says world has grown numb to refugee crisis

The aunt of the young Syrian boy whose lifeless body was discovered and photographed on a Turkish beach in 2015 says the world, including Canada, has moved on from the outrage the iconic image created.

Tima Kurdi says now the world isn't "doing enough" to support the global refugee crisis.

"I feel like I want to wake up the world and wake the people and keep reminding them that there are thousands of people who continue to suffer around the globe," Kurdi told CBC News.

Kurdi's nephew, Alan Kurdi, was among the millions of Syrians fleeing their country during the civil war in 2015. He and his family were refugees attempting to reach Europe, but the boat carrying him in the Mediterranean Sea capsized and he drowned.

The body of the three-year-old washed up on a beach near Bodrum, where it was photographed by a Turkish journalist.

Alan was fleeing with his parents and his brother. Only the father, Abdullah Kurdi, survived.

In the wake of the tragedy, Tima and Abdullah Kurdi started the Kurdi Foundation to raise awareness and provide aid for children living in refugee camps.

Tima Kurdi has become an international spokesperson and author on the issue, and she will be speaking at the New Brunswick Community College campus in St. Andrews on Tuesday at 11 a.m.. The topic: How to be a good global citizen in your own backyard.

Kurdi has been calling on citizens to demand more from their leaders to support refugees, and she focuses on post-secondary students especially because they are the leaders of tomorrow, she said.

"We should stand up, all of us, every citizen, and demand that right to help others," she said.

'Don't turn your back'

In 2015, the chilling photo of Alan's body on the beach resonated with many citizens and governments across the world, and helped shape Canadian immigration policy. But Kurdi is concerned the global public has grown numb to the crisis.

"It's very sad that the image, we forget about [it], we forget about the other images [of people] who are drowning and dying, struggling, fleeing from war, from disasters," she said.

"We watch the news, we feel sorry and then we turn our back and walk away and we move on in our life. … Don't turn your back; it could happen to any of us one day."

A Turkish police officer carries the lifeless body of Alan Kurdi. (DHA/Associated Press)

She said Canada is built by immigrants and has the capacity to take in more refugees.

The country has outpaced most of its counterparts in resettling refugees since the image was taken. In 2018, a United Nation report said Canada admitted the largest number of refugees who were resettled in 2018, taking in 28,100 of the 92.400 who were resettled in 25 countries.

The report also said 1.4 million refugees were in need of resettlement in 2018.

Are leaders the solution or the problem?

Kurdi said global leaders can be the solution by opening borders and pushing for peace to end conflicts that displace citizens.

But many of those leaders harbour nationalist and anti-immigrant values — values that would restrict access across their borders.

"It's all politics," Kurdi said. "It's all about power and politics. We are gambling in people's lives to get power."

She said accepting more refugees is, ultimately, good for the economy.

"Focus on the children," she said. "They are the ones that are going to pay back this country."