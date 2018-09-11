Tiger woodpile dominates in Pennfield

A New Brunswick man has turned his firewood into art for a second year in a row.

Last year, Brian Golding of Pennfield created a giant fish out of his woodpile.

This year, in an effort to up his game, he has created something a little more ferocious: a wooden tiger.

Last year Golding created 'Fish Stix' out of his fire wood. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Golding said he does the woodpile art because it gives him a creative outlet, although public pressure from last year also played a part.

"Once you've done something like this, people look for you to do it again, so there's that impetus on me as well," Golding said.

"I had to live up to that expectation."

Golding said he only worked on the project in his spare time across a month and a half.

His medium of choice has its limitations and frustrations, he said.

Golding said he originally started making woodpile creatures for fun but now feels he has a reputation to live up to. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"I tried to capture the essence of what I was trying to build, which wasn't the easiest thing to do with a fire log really," said Golding.

"There's only so many ways you can shape them … basically it's just firewood and pallets."

Golding said he wanted to add a bit of personality to the piece, an effort exemplified in the oversized googly-eyes the tiger sports.

As a medium for art, fire wood isn't the easiest to work with, says Golding. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Golding also wanted to add some colour but couldn't use paint, since the wood is for heating his home, and he didn't want toxic fumes filling his house.

But he found a solution.

"I actually used a propane torch to burn the stripes on, which was fairly tedious doing it outdoors with the wind constantly blowing out the flame," said Golding.

Golding said there was a bit of trial and error in getting the tiger to look just right, mostly in the head.

Usually tigers don't have oversized googly eyes, but Golding's does. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"This is about the fourth version of the head that I did," he said.

"Everytime I would assemble it, I'd look at it and go 'No, it's not right.'"

Golding said that last year he tried to wait as long as possible before using the wood in his fire, and it wasn't easy to do.

Paint isn't the best thing to put on your firewood, so Golding burned the wood with a blowtorch to create stripes. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"There was a bit of an empty feeling left afterwards, but at the same time I like the idea that it's only a temporary thing.

"It gives people something to look forward to next year."

