Magnetic Hill Zoo invites public to help name new tiger cubs

With the click of a mouse, you can help name the Magnetic Hill Zoo's new tiger cubs that were born on May 11.

Zoo staff have selected a list of names to choose from for the Amur tigers, which all originate from countries the tigers originally inhabited, said Jill Marvin, the zoo's director.

"We felt that those names reflected the personalities of the animals, but we just couldn't narrow it down far enough, so we're hoping that the public can help us," she said.

Four cubs were born on May 11, but one died eight days later. (Magnetic Hill Zoo/Facebook)

The zoo has set up a poll on the city's website where people can vote for the names they like the best, which include Katya, Zia, Boris and Grigory.

The three cubs have been doing "extremely well" and are developing their own personalities, Marvin said.

The female cub is the "most curious" of the group, she said.

The cubs are doing 'extremely well' but are not quite ready for public viewings yet, the zoo's director said. (Magnetic Hill Zoo/Facebook)

The cubs are not on display yet as they are still a bit too young.

But if things continue to go well, the zoo anticipates they will be able to move them into an outdoor enclosure at the beginning of July for public viewing, Marvin said.

Amur tigers, commonly known as Siberian tigers, are endangered, with only about 400 believed to be left in the wild.

Mother Anya gave birth to four cubs, but the smallest female cub died eight days later.