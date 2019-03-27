A hypnotic Saint John promotional video is catching a lot of international attention and has become a viral hit on an Instagram account with a particular brand.

The mesmerizing video features Hawaiian artist Sean Yoro painting a large mural on a seawall on the city's waterfront, and is featured on the Instagram account @Ifyouhigh.

It's an account with nearly four million followers, and offers up a range of captivating and soothing videos showcasing an eclectic selection of artistry, machinery, nature or time-lapse videography.

The piece with Yoro was filmed over several days during the summer of 2017 with emphasis on the Bay of Fundy tides. Much of the mural is below the high tide mark, with the artist working from a paddle board.

This DiscoverSaintJohn video has been viewed over 6 million times on Instagram 0:39

"He's just really an extraordinary guy," said Victoria Clarke, executive director of Discover Saint John, which commissioned the mural.

"He wanted to create a piece that, whether the tide was coming in or the tide was coming out, that it compelled you to stay and watch, because things were being revealed or things were being hidden."

Clarke estimates the video now has well over 50 million views with sections of it hosted on dozens of sites, including CNN.com.

The video has collected more than six million views from @Ifyouhigh alone.

Neil Bonner isn't surprised it would resonate with some of the account's followers. He's the community manager at Civilized, a Saint John headquartered online magazine devoted to cannabis culture.

Neil Bonner isn't surprised it would resonate with some of the account's followers. He's the community manager at Civilized, a Saint John headquartered online magazine devoted to cannabis culture.

He says the Yoro film deserves the attention it is getting.

"I think this is a perfect example. You have great music, a fascinating piece of art at the centre of it, and really beautiful lush cinematography. The perfect thing to watch while you are — shall we say — unwinding.

"I love seeing our city look this good."

The mural itself was washed away, as intended, by the same tides that made it such a fascinating project, but Yoro has a return engagement with the city this summer.

Discover Saint John has enlisted him to create a new work — and a new film — on the seawall at Market Slip in late July.

While still working with the tides, the piece will be painted on steel panels that will afterward be removed and put on public display as a permanent work.