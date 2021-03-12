N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Atlantic bubble to return April 19 if case counts stay low

It's official — the Atlantic bubble is coming back next month.

All four premiers have agreed to reopen the bubble on April 19 "conditional upon COVID-19 case numbers remaining low in the region, containment of outbreaks, and ongoing advice from Atlantic Chief Medical Officers of Health," according to a news release sent jointly by all four provinces.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are expected to talk more about the bubble during today's COVID-19 update.

As Premier Blaine Higgs indicated earlier this week, Newfoundland and Labrador's inclusion in the bubble is conditional and will depend on "continued progress in easing its provincial alert-level restrictions."

The bubble means residents of the Atlantic provinces can travel within the region without having to self-isolate for 14 days. But they will still have to follow public health guidelines in the places they visit.

Non-essential travel between the provinces has been restricted since the end of November, when case counts began to rise in some provinces and pandemic restrictions were tightened.

The four premiers met virtually Wednesday evening, and discussed loosening those restrictions. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said they had agreed to go back and have one last conversation with their respective public health offices to make sure they were ready.

The New Brunswick COVID briefing, which will be live-streamed here, is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

New cases

Public Health reported seven new cases Thur sday — five in the Edmundston region, one in the Fredericton region, and one in the Moncton region.

Listuguj students returning to class

All high school students from Listuguj First Nation in Quebec will be able to return to Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton starting April 6.

Education Department spokesperson Flavio Nienow said the change is "subject to all pupils aged 16 and over in Listuguj being vaccinated by Friday.

In the meantime, the blended mode — a mix of in-person learning and virtual learning — is still in effect."

Active cases

As of Wednesday, there were 42 active cases of the illness in New Brunswick — 10 in the Moncton region (Zone 1), two in the Saint John region (Zone 2), three in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 11 in the Edmundston region ( Zone 4), zero in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5), zero in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and 16 in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online .

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: