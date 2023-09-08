Thunderstorms rumble over N.B. for much of the night, power outages reported

Thunder rolled over much of New Brunswick for several hours late Thursday night and early Friday morning, with the most activity centred around Fredericton.

Environment Canada's website forecast a risk of thunderstorms throughout much of southern New Brunswick until as late as 9 a.m. The risk returns for some areas of the province, including Edmundston and Fredericton at 3 p.m. and will remain for much of Friday night.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there were 1,652 N.B. Power customers without power, the majority of them in the Fredericton area of the utility's Central York-Sunbury region, according to N.B. Power's online list of outages .

Lightning strikes were a risk on Friday morning, according to Environment Canada's lightning danger map .

Most of the danger was confined to the southern part of the province, particularly in the Fredericton area.

Environment Canada warns when lightning is striking in your area, "you are in immediate danger if outdoors." The site warns to "Go to a safe location, either a building with plumbing and wiring or an all metal vehicle. Stay there for 30 minutes following the last rumble of thunder."