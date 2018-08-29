Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for central, western New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of central and western New Brunswick on Wednesday evening.

Thunderstorms in central Maine could make their way across the border tonight, according to the federal agency. Watches were issued for Fredericton and southern York County as well as Woodstock and Carleton County.

Watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall. However, an Environment Canada spokesperson said those storm cells are weakening now.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles," read a statement issued shortly before 7 p.m.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine, had issued a tornado warning until 7 p.m. for parts of east central and north central Maine. It has since changed to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada said the possibility of a tornado now is virtually "non-existent."