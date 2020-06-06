More than 1,000 people are without power two days after a thunderstorm slammed Fredericton.

Just over 1,100 NB Power customers were without power as of 10 a.m. on Sunday. Heavy winds tumbled trees and knocked out power for more than 13,000 people in Fredericton and surrounding areas on Friday.

Most power was restored Friday night and Saturday afternoon, except for some households in Douglas, Fredericton, Geary, Hoyt, South Oromocto Lake, Wirral, Jewetts Mills, Keswick Ridge and Scotch Settlement.

Power is expected to be restored in those communities Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening.