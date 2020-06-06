Thousands still without power in Fredericton after thunderstorm

Businesses and residents in Fredericton are cleaning up after strong winds snapped tree branches and heavy rain flooded city streets Friday night.

More than 7,000 people in Fredericton and the surrounding area are without power Saturday morning after a storm swept through the region.

The storm brought wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and as much as 20 millimetres of rain. It uprooted trees, damaged mobile homes on the outskirts of the city and caused an apartment fire downtown.

The Red Cross says at least six tenants were displaced by a fire in a four-unit apartment building on George Street when a tree fell on power lines and pulled down the electrical mast to the building.

No one was injured in the apartment fire or hurt in the damaged mobile homes.

Trees and branches were broken from the high winds from a severe thunderstorm in the Fredericton region. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

The Red Cross has arranged emergency housing and meals for a couple and their adult son who were displaced because of the George Street apartment fire.

The Red Cross is also providing lodging and food for a woman who spent the night at her friend's home. Most of the tenants in the apartment are staying with relatives or friends.

The Red Cross is also arranging emergency shelter and food for four adults whose mobile homes were damaged on Leafwood Crescent and Northwood Street in the Hanwell and Pine Grove mini-home community.

Around 50 NB Power customers in the Hanwell area are without power.

Trees are down all across the city after a severe thunderstorm hit Fredericton Friday evening. This is picture of St. John Street. (Submitted/Brittany Rioux)

The Fredericton Boyce Farmers' Market, which was supposed to reopen today after having shut down for about two months because of COVID-19, is without power. In a Facebook post, the market said it plans to move its reopening to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NB Power expects to have electricity in Fredericton and surrounding areas restored by Saturday evening.

Kingswood Golf also sustained considerable damage from the storm. The golf course said it will take a couple days to clean up and will be closed until further notice because of the storm.

Storm isn't over yet

While there are no weather watches or warnings in place for New Brunswick, there will be periods of rain this morning and afternoon and there is a risk of thundershowers this evening in Fredericton.

Around 10 millimetres of rain is expected. The temperature will reach a high of 19 C in Fredericton.