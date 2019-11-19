MLAs duke it out over speech from the throne

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

To Progressive Conservative Education Minister Dominic Cardy, this week's speech from the throne represents a path to "serious action" on issues near and dear to New Brunswickers, like health care, education and the economy.

To Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, it was "darkness."

Making his debut on the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast, Vickers said the message the Higgs government put forth in the speech Tuesday was a negative one that forces the public to "ask themselves why would they believe what they heard."

Vickers said the PCs have failed to make strides in a number of key portfolios, such as health care and climate change, and the new speech raises the spectre of cuts.

Cardy pressed back, leading some terse exchanges between the two in a possible glimpse of what's to come in the House if Vickers is successful in an upcoming byelection .

The speech itself did not mention potential spending cuts, instead stating, "the government is reviewing programs and services to ensure they provide demonstrable value for taxpayers."

"There shouldn't be anything frightening about making sure that the billions of dollars the government spends actually delivers services that people want," Cardy said.

Asked about the sparring to his right, Green Leader David Coon said, "Conservative. Liberal. Need I say more?"

Coon and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin offered more measured takes on the throne speech.

The Green leader liked the idea of an all-party committee with Indigenous representation to focus on reconciliation. But Coon said, overall, the speech "fell flat."

He said it called the status quo unacceptable, but "we don't see much in the way of initiatives that are in any way transformative."

Austin, whose party pledged to support the PCs for 18 months from when they formed a minority government, said he was "cautiously optimistic" major promises will be acted upon.

He was particularly interested in tax reform, strengthening municipal powers and health care.