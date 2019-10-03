Skip to Main Content
Three women dead after collision in Bathurst
Three women from the Lamèque area are dead following a traffic collision in Bathurst yesterday, RCMP confirmed.

The accident caused Route 11 to be closed until early Thursday morning

A minivan and a tractor-trailer collided just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near King Avenue. (CBC)

The accident happened near King Avenue, which caused the closure of Route 11 on Wednesday evening. 

The route reopened early Thursday morning.

More to come

With files from Radio-Canada

