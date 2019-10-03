Three women dead after collision in Bathurst
Three women from the Lamèque area are dead following a traffic collision in Bathurst yesterday, RCMP confirmed.
The accident caused Route 11 to be closed until early Thursday morning
The accident happened near King Avenue, which caused the closure of Route 11 on Wednesday evening.
The route reopened early Thursday morning.
More to come
With files from Radio-Canada