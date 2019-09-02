3 people dead after single vehicle accident in Dieppe

Three people are dead after a single vehicle accident Sunday on Highway 2 near exit 465 in Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP said the vehicle was travelling in the westbound lanes of the double lane highway when the accident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Sgt. Mario Maillet said two people died at the scene and one died later in hospital. There were five people in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and one other passenger do not have life threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for over 12 hours and reopened at 6 a.m. Monday. Maillet said an accident reconstructionist was on the scene and more details are expected to be released later on Monday.