Victim of fatal Moncton stabbing identified

The victim of a Moncton homicide has been identified as 32-year-old Kyla Lapointe, who was stabbed to death early Tuesday.

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder.

Dylan Alexander Jackson, 28, of Doaktown, Megan Marten, 38, of Fredericton and Dana Livingston Mundell, 49, of Fredericton, were charged Tuesday in Moncton provincial court and remain in custody.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on July 19.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stéphane Esculier said police were called to Belleview Avenue, north of downtown, around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of a disturbance.

Lapointe was found by police with several stab wounds and later died in hospital.

Police said they'd like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area with a dashcam or who has surveillance cameras.

Esculier said it was too early to comment on what may have led to the stabbing.