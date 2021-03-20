N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases reported, vaccine eligibility continues to expand

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as the province continues to expand vaccine eligibility.

The new cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and include a person 19 and under, a person in their 30s and a person in their 60s.

Public Health said all three are linked to previous cases and are self-isolating.

Several priority groups in the province can now book appointments to get a first dose of vaccine.

High school teachers and staff began receiving invitations for vaccine clinics on Friday, after the announcement of an expected return to classrooms five days a week starting April 12.

The province also hopes to vaccinate students 16 and older who have complex medical conditions before that date.

Regulated health professionals in close contact with patients, and people with complex medical conditions, became eligible on Thursday.

People 80 and older are also on the list and should contact pharmacies directly to book an appointment. People can also book on their behalf, such as a family member or caregiver.

Corrie Hudson, 88, was the first New Brunswicker over 85 to receive COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist on Wednesday in Fredericton. Pharmacist Ryan Quinn administered the shot. (Submitted by Government of New Brunswick)

Some pharmacies began administering vaccine on Wednesday. More than 200 locations across the province are expected to participate in the rollout.

Nearly seven per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose.

Who is currently eligible for the shot?

All residents ages 80 and older.

Health care workers and health system staff.

Individuals with complex medical conditions .

First responders , including firefighters and police officers.

What to know about vaccines appointments

Officials are urging New Brunswickers not to call doctors, pharmacies or 811 until their age group until an announcement is made about their age group.

Only people 80 and older are currently able to book appointments, through pharmacies.

Family doctors are not currently offering the vaccine and should not be contacted.

Individuals with complex medical conditions should visit gnb.ca/bookavaccine to make an appointment. A full list of eligible conditions can be found here .

Health care workers, health system staff, regulated health professionals and first responders will be contacted directly to book an appointment at a regional health authority clinic.

49 active cases

New Brunswick has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has confirmed 1,489 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,409 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths.

(CBC)

There are eight active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), four in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), 20 in the Edmundston region, one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and 16 in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) and the Saint John region (Zone 2) are the only parts of the province with no known active cases.

Public Health conducted 946 tests on Friday for a total of 244,678.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online .

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: