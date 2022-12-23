Give your Christmas playlist some N.B. flair with this trio of tunes

Starting just about the time the weather turns cold, Christmas music is a major part of life in New Brunswick.

While some may have their opinions that the radio starts playing Christmas songs too early, one can't deny that a certain feeling of the season would be missing without them.

New Brunswick musicians know this well.

For your listening pleasure, Information Morning Fredericton caught up with three New Brunswick songwriters to discuss their contributions to the Christmas song catalogue.

I Miss Your Mistletoes by Mike Biggar

Christmas has always been a special time of year for Saint John singer Mike Biggar.

He said he grew up in a religious household where music was a major part of worship.

"The sacred Christmas carols were sort of the meat and potatoes of Christmas music for me as a kid," said Biggar.

'Sometimes it's not the blazing romance, it's the cute and sweet things that we miss so much about the people we can't be with,' said Mike Biggar about his song I Miss Your Mistletoes. (mikebiggar.com)

While he's expanded his repertoire beyond the sacred, his music still keeps that Christmas flair.

With his song I Miss Your Mistletoes, Biggar decided to take a more intimate and grounded approach to Christmas love songs.

"Sometimes it's not the blazing romance, it's the cute and sweet things that we miss so much about the people we can't be with," said Biggar.

"So it's this lighthearted fun song about missing somebody's twinkling toes."

And traditional Christmas scenes aren't the only inspiration for Biggar. An unreleased yuletide song has the makings of an instant holiday classic with a message.

"I wrote a song that I've never actually released called Boxing Week Sale about kind of how … all the magic and love and fraternal sort of camaraderie disappears and we're all pushing and shoving to try to get sales on discount televisions," said Biggar.

Some Things Never Change by Matt Andersen

Bairdsville's Matt Andersen has written a Christmas song sure to be a hit for anyone who works away from their loved ones all year long.

Some Things Never Change is about that feeling of coming home for Christmas, a feeling that hits home for a touring artist like Andersen.

'It always feels comfortable. It's like that comfortable pair of shoes. It's a warm sweater. It's all those things,' said Matt Andersen about the inspiration behind his song Some Things Never Change.

"It always feels the same," said Andersen.

"It always feels comfortable. It's like that comfortable pair of shoes. It's a warm sweater. It's all those things."

Whether it's the smell of homemade brown bread, or the familiar decor, Andersen said coming home feels like a tradition.

While Some Things Never Change is Andersen's latest Christmas creation, it's far from his first.

Back in 2011, the bluesman released an album of Christmas music titled Spirit of Christmas, which has become part of the holiday soundtrack for many New Brunswickers.

"It's always cool people are connecting the same way you do to the songs," said Andersen.

"Christmas is one of my favourite times of year. I did that album because I love Christmas. I think it's just really cool that people want to have that part of their tradition."

Let Joy Reign by Measha Brueggergosman-Lee

It isn't always a holly jolly Christmas.

Some years things may feel off, maybe because of a loss in the family, or trouble at work … or an all-encompassing global pandemic.

'This is a very sad time for a lot of people and this is a song to encourage them. This is a song to allow people to choose gratitude and the comfort and joy of the season,' said Measha Brueggergosman-Lee of her song Let Joy Reign. (FreeUp! Freedom Talks)

Fredericton's Measha Brueggergosman-Lee wanted to speak to the people who maybe aren't having the merriest of Christmases with her duet with Ontario musician Royal Wood called Let Joy Reign.

"We really wanted to reach and acknowledge and provide comfort for those in this holiday season who aren't necessarily … totally carrying the jingle bells," said Brueggergosman-Lee.

"This is a very sad time for a lot of people and this is a song to encourage them. This is a song to allow people to choose gratitude and the comfort and joy of the season."

While some artists may feel overwhelmed by writing a Christmas song, especially given the vast catalogue that already exists, Brueggergosman-Lee doesn't see it that way.

"There is a canon of repertoire that we only access once a year, and it is bountiful," said Brueggergosman-Lee.

"When it is time to dust off these reminders of what Christmas is really all about, there's no better way to do that than in sound."