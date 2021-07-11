3 injured in weapons incident in Fredericton early Sunday

Three people were injured in an incident involving weapons in downtown Fredericton early Sunday.

Fredericton Police said they went to a downtown business around 2:30 a.m. because of a weapons call.

The suspects fled before police arrived, but were arrested in the Oromocto area by Fredericton Police, RCMP and CFB Gagetown Military Police.

The three victims were sent to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police statement did not specify the weapon or weapons involved, or if the suspects remain in police custody.

CBC News has reached out to the Fredericton Police and is awaiting response.

The investigation is ongoing.