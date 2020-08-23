3 injured after crash on Route 425 near Miramichi

Three people were injured and transported to hospital after a two-car crash on Route 425 near Miramichi on Sunday morning.

RCMP say the collision occurred in Strathadam, between Sunny Corner and Miramichi.

The Sunny Corner detachment responded at about 9:45 a.m. to a report of a head-on collision. All three occupants of the vehicles are receiving treatment at the hospital in Miramichi.

"They are serious injuries," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel

Martel said it is too early to provide the condition of the individuals, all adults, involved in the crash.

The road was closed to traffic, but reopened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.