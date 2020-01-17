Three Fredericton men arrested in connection with Halifax assault
A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during the attack in the city's downtown core in November 2019.
Three Fredericton men have been charged in connection with the assault of a 29-year-old man in Halifax.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries during the attack, which happened Nov. 16, 2019, in the city's downtown core.
At the time Halifax Regional Police said there were witnesses to the assault, as well as video.
The three accused, all in their 20s, were identified with help from the Fredericton police.
They were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.
With files from CBC Nova Scotia