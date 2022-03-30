Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Miramichi

Three people have died following a two-vehicle accident in Miramichi Tuesday evening.

A 68-year-old male and 65-year-old female from Smiths Crossing, 45 kilometres southwest of the city, and a 21-year-old male from Miramichi were pronounced at the scene, the Miramichi Police Force said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 5:13 p.m. on Route 11 near the University Avenue overpass.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these three victims during this difficult time," Deputy Chief Brian Cummings said the statement, which was posted to Facebook.

Police have not released the identity of the victims, pending notification of family members, or said what caused the accident. RCMP said roads were dry and clear at the time.

The highway was closed for several hours while the Miramichi Fire Department and Ambulance NB helped police reconstruct the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, Miramichi Police said.

They did not respond to requests for further comment.