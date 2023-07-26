3 killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Jemseg

Three people were killed in the crash early Tuesday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway near Jemseg, RCMP say.

A 55-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., and two New Brunswickers, a 54-year-old man from Greater Lakeburn and a 32-year-old man from Timber River, died at the scene, said an RCMP news release Wednesday.

Sgt. Andre Lauzon, spokesperson for the RCMP, said two people were also taken to hospital in critical condition but both are expected to live.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened in a construction zone: a transport truck, a delivery truck, a pickup truck and a minivan.

WATCH | Resident describes debris from crash on Trans-Canada Highway: Resident describes aftermath of fatal collisions on Trans-Canada highway Duration 1:05 Ronald Orchard, who lives in Whites Cove, owns property that backs onto the stretch of highway that was the scene of fatal crashes Tuesday.

The highway has been closed in both directions since the crash happened at about 1 p.m. AT in a construction zone about 60 kilometres east of Fredericton. The New Brunswick 511 website, updated late Wednesday afternoon, lists an expected reopening time for the highway as 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lauzon was not able to confirm which vehicles the victims who died were in, but he said the crash consisted of "three collisions, one after another."

"Two of the vehicles collided and then everything spun out of control with a total of three collisions," he said.

Highway traffic near the site has been detoured onto Route 105 between exit 339 at Jemseg and exit 347 at Mill Cove.

Accident 'bound to happen' in construction zone

For some locals, the accident was no surprise.

Dennis Melanson lives in Sussex and frequently travels to Sheffield and the Fredericton area, passing through the construction zone where the fatal accident took place.

During a recent trip through on Sunday, two days before the crash, he made what turned out to be an eerie prediction.

"What caught my attention was the traffic on it, the high rates of speed that people were travelling," Melanson said. "I said, 'Something bad's going to happen here.'"

Because of the construction, eastbound and westbound vehicles have been sharing one side of the highway, in lanes separated only by pylons.

People run towards the flames and the scene of the accident to help. (Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook)

He said there should have been more signs warning of the construction scene farther in advance than the typical orange signs placed in the kilometres leading up to a work zone. Even if inconvenient, having a traffic light or escort vehicle through the scene would have made it safer, Melanson said

"I know it's time consuming, it's annoying for the people that are waiting especially when everybody is travelling. But stuff like this, that was bound to happen there," Melanson said.

Lauzon said Wednesday afternoon there is no indication that the lane reductions for the construction zone were a factor in the crash. He was unable to confirm any factors at this point.

Police released the scene at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday, but "the road authority will keep the highway closed as it needs repair to reopen it," Lauzon said.

'It was all burnt,' says witness

Ronald Orchard's property in Whites Cove was bisected when the Trans-Canada Highway went in, and the accident happened right behind his house.

When he got home around 6 p.m., he walked back to view the wreckage and said the flames were "pretty severe."

Large sections of burnt grass are seen at the site of the accident as crews work to repair the road on Wednesday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"At that time they were still trying to get the fires out before they could do anything … the way it was on fire, we're fortunate that we didn't have a forest fire," Orchard said.

He said he saw two or three different piles of wreckage across a wide area, and it was hard to make out the vehicles mangled between the trucks.

Ronald Orchard, whose property goes right up to the Trans-Canada Highway in Whites Cove, witnessed the aftermath of the accident on Tuesday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"You could see how it was all burnt, the length of it there. It's quite a stretch," he said.

The accident was so close to his home that embers fell on his lawn.

"It was devastating to watch. It's something you don't want to witness or see," Orchard said.

Construction zone safety

John McGinn is the executive director of New Brunswick Road Builders Association.

While he could not comment on the set up of the specific construction site in Jemseg, he said the length of time a project will take will determine whether pylons or concrete barriers are used to divide traffic.

"It all depends on the project itself. If it's going to last a great deal of time, then the concrete barriers are used," McGinn said, but added that concrete barriers are not perfectly safe either.

He said using concrete barriers instead of pylons is much costlier and requires more resources to set up.

Traffic was backed up Tuesday after a multi-vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near Jemseg, about 60 kilometres east of Fredericton. (Mariam Mesbah/CBC)

Regardless of which method is used, he said drivers need to be cautious in construction zones.

"We do an annual highway safety campaign, targeted at drivers in hoping to prevent what has happened at that site, to slow down, to pay attention to the reduced speed signs, pay attention to any pylons, any change in traffic flow," McGinn said.

He said the province has safety protocols for work zones that the contractor working in Jemseg would follow.

The section of highway, approximately 60 kilometres east of Fredericton, is not operated by the province's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. A DTI spokesperson directed all questions about the construction zone to MRDC, a private contractor responsible for operation and maintenance on this section of highway.

MRDC declined an interview with CBC to provide details about the specific construction zone and safety regarding the set up. General manager Ed Donelan said in an emailed statement that communications "had to be cleared with the province."

Donelan said he was at the scene Wednesday to ensure the road could be reopened.

Firefighters from several communities, Ambulance New Brunswick, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure all responded to the crash.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the investigation, RCMP said.