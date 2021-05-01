Thousands without power on the Acadian Peninsula
More than 6,200 NB Power customers were experiencing outages around noon, according to the utility.
Outages in Shippagan, Lamèque, Miscou Islands
Thousands of residents of New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are without electricity on Saturday.
More than 6,200 NB Power customers were experiencing outages as of 12:20 p.m., according to the utility.
The outages are concentrated in the Shippagan region and Lamèque and Miscou Islands. Crews are working to restore service.
The town of Shippagan is experiencing the highest number of outages with more than 1,400 customers without power.
