More than 6,300 customers without power across New Brunswick

As of 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, at least 6,300 New Brunswickers are without power, as a result of high winds toppling trees onto power lines, according to according to NB Power's outage map.

The largest outage, accounting for about 3,500 customers, is in Central York Sunbury County, but there are outages across all counties.

Central York Sunbury county includes an area from Burton to Zionville. The largest affected area is Fredericton with more than 3,200 households without power.

"Our regular complement of crews are in the assessment phase and will begin generating times of restoration on our website once they have a better idea of the situation on the ground," said NB Power spokesperson Marie Andrée Bolduc.

She said they will continue to monitor weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Acadian Peninsula is under a wind warning, according to Environment Canada.

Wind warnings, the agency said, are issued when there is a significant risk of damage.

​"Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur," the statement said. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Mel Lemmon, a metrologist at Atlantic storm prediction centre in Darmouth, said the weather system over New Brunswick is the same one that came through Ontario and Quebec yesterday.

"We are seeing some winds," he said. "We are missing the part that would turn it into a thunderstorm event."

Lemmon said the low pressure system is over Newfoundland and Labrador now.

The rest of New Brunswick is under a frost advisory.