Search suspended for Sackville man missing in B.C.

The search for a New Brunswick man who has been missing in British Columbia for more than a week after he failed to return from a canoe trip has been suspended, say Sunshine Coast RCMP.

"We are unsure of when it will be resumed," said Const. Karen Whitby.

Thomas Hines's family, who live in Nova Scotia, have been notified, she said.

Hines, 26, who is from Sackville but recently moved to Egmont, about 125 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, was last seen June 17, canoeing alone on Waugh Lake.

He was reported missing the following day when his empty canoe was spotted.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team used sonar equipment in the lake Monday and Tuesday without success, said Whitby.

Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue, Squamish Search and Rescue and the RCMP dive team have searched extensively for Hines and "were hopeful he would be located," she said.

Hines was known to enjoy swimming in Waugh Lake, and search crews suspect he may have drowned, Whitby has said.

RCMP and the Sunshine Coast and Squamish search and rescue crews have spent several days scouring Waugh Lake and the shoreline for Thomas Hines, who was reported missing on June 18. (Sunshine Coast RCMP)

Search efforts began June 18 by water, land and air and continued daily. The search was suspended last weekend so crews could retrieve the sonar equipment, and it resumed on Monday.

They recovered a shirt floating in the water that they believe belonged to Hines, as well as a pair of flip-flops.

Hines had been working as a kitchen assistant at the West Coast Wilderness Lodge for a few weeks and was living at Strongwater Camping and Cabins.