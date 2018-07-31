Gravel pit owner 'frigging mad' after Saint John council denies application to expand

John Colwell arrived at Saint John city hall Monday night expecting quick approval to expand his east side gravel pit.

After all, the application had been approved unanimously by the city's planning advisory committee and had been given the green light by planning staff in a recommendation to city councillors.

But council was having nothing of it.

They defeated the rezoning application by a vote of 6-3.

"I'm frigging mad, I'm sour," said Colwell after the vote. "I've got 21 men tomorrow I have to lay off."

Product sold to the city

The majority of councillors turned against the application after learning Colwell's company, Thomas Construction, had been extracting sand and gravel for more than two years on a part of his land that was not zoned for those purposes.

The product was also being sold to the city works department as well as to contractors working on municipal projects like the new water treatment plant.

These people have a history of waving their noses at us. - Coun. David Merrithew

Amy Poffenroth, the city's deputy commissioner of growth and development services, told councillors the company had been in violation of zoning bylaws in 2015, 2016 and until May of 2018 when a stop work order was finally issued.

Poffenroth said the company had been notified of its violations through letters.

"I don't think they've been very good corporate citizens, quite frankly and I won't support this," said Coun. David Merrithew, who represents the ward where the gravel pit is located.

"These people have a history of waving their noses at us."

Colwell said he thought he had all the necessary permits to operate on the Latimore Lake Road site.

"I paid my application fee every year, they never sent my money back, they never told me I never had a permit."

He also claims city staff knew the origin of the sand and gravel he was delivering to them.

"I had a contract [to supply sand and gravel] which made me think I had a permit and they knew that I had a contract," he said.