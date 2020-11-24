Third missing New Brunswick teen found safe
A 14-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing earlier this month.
The third of three Charlotte County teens reported missing in early November has been found.
Saint John police confirmed Tuesday that the 14-year-old girl has been found safe.
She went missing after two other teens, both 13-year-old boys, also disappeared.
The two boys were found earlier.