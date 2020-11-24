Skip to Main Content
Third missing New Brunswick teen found safe
New Brunswick

A 14-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing earlier this month.

Saint John Police confirmed the 14-year-old girl has been found safe. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

The third of three Charlotte County teens reported missing in early November has been found.

Saint John police confirmed Tuesday that the 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

She went missing after two other teens, both 13-year-old boys, also disappeared.

The two boys were found earlier.

