3rd person charged in shooting death of Dieppe man, all face reduced charges

All three men originally charged with first-degree murder in the June shooting death of a Dieppe man are now facing reduced charges.

Kyle Smith-Kingsley, 31, Brandon Patrick LeBlanc, 29 and Adam Robichaud, 41, are all jointly charged with second-degree murder now, RCMP Cpl. Stephane Esculier confirmed.

The three men are accused of killing Jacob Grant Wright, 26, who was found shot an undisclosed number of times at a residence on Louis Street, in Dieppe, on June 25. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

Smith-Kingsley, of Saint John, was the third individual to be arrested in this case. He was on statutory release at the time of the homicide, according to Esculier, and was later arrested on unrelated matters before also being arrested, on July 19, at a correctional facility in Renous, in connection with Wright's death.

Leblanc was charged on June 27 and Robichaud on July 6.

An RCMP release says there are no further arrests anticipated in this investigation.