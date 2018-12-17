Think green when it comes to Christmas gift giving

The holiday season is a good time to start thinking about reducing the amount of garbage being produced, says Tim Gray, the executive director of the advocacy group Environmental Defence.

On average, each person produces 50 kilograms of waste during the holiday season, he said.

Online shopping is adding to it. Gray said the energy involved in returning unwanted items is huge.

"You really should think twice about that," he said.

"If you are going to buy online, it makes a lot of sense to buy from a company that's in Canada instead of having that small little item you decided to buy shipped halfway around the world."

Gray said people should consider shopping locally from stores that employ local people rather than having items shipped from far away.

More people are realizing they do have too much stuff, he said.

"So when you're buying stuff for your family and friends, think about maybe buying an experience like a ticket to the local theatre in your community."

If you really want to buy a gift for someone, stop and think if the person really needs it.

"Are they going to use it throughout the year? Is it going to sit on a shelf or end up in their garage and out in a garage sale the next summer? Really think about whether people need more stuff."

Gray suggested people give to those who are in need by donating to a charity that could use the support.

"Make a donation in your friend or relative's name."

While Canadians can do what they can on an individual level to reduce waste, Gray said people also need to support government actions on reducing toxic chemicals in products and banning plastics that can't be recycled.

"Changing the rules makes a lot more difference than any of us can do individually."

Making use of LED lights, reusing newspaper destined for the recycling bin for wrapping paper and putting up a real tree instead of an artificial tree are all ways to help reduce the amount of waste being produced each season.