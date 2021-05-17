Thieves in Keswick Ridge target children's sports equipment

Almost all of the children's sports equipment stored next to a community recreation area in Keswick Ridge was stolen over the weekend.

Thieves took 90 per cent of the baseball, softball and soccer equipment when they smashed locks and splintered doors to get into a shed belonging to the Keswick Recreation Association, the soccer co-ordinator says.

"The community has reacted horrified about the incident," said Evelyn Fidler.

The association provides two baseball fields, a soccer pitch and a basektball court next to the Keswick Ridge Elementary School, about 27 kilometres west of Fredericton.

Fidler said the organization is still doing inventory on exactly what's been stolen but has already had to purchase some new baseball equipment to accommodate baseball tryouts taking place early this week.

She said the association caters to kids 12 years or under, with a soccer program for children as young as three.

Thieves got into a sports shed and canteen building in Keswick Ridge. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Fidler said she couldn't be more specific about the break-in because the organization decided not to share information with the public during the RCMP investigation.

But she said the response from the community has been overwhelming, with lots of people pledging to help replace what was taken. She expects that no kids will miss out on any activities this summer despite the theft.

"We're disappointed that this has happened," said Fidler. "We're just going to move forward and rally back and proceed as usual."