Burger King thief's getaway foiled by his underwear

A Burger King thief's getaway was foiled by his underwear, according to Saint John police.

Officers were called to the restaurant's Rothesay Avenue location on July 30 around 7:30 a.m., following a theft of money, Staff Sgt. Tony Hayes said in a news release Thursday.

It was a brief investigation.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, was captured on security video stealing an undisclosed amount of cash around 3 a.m. and leaving.

"One telling feature from the video was the suspect's underwear, which could be seen when the suspect bent over," said Hayes.

It had a bright blue band and red stripe.

Ex-employee in identical undies confesses

A few hours later, officers located a former employee of the restaurant, whom staff members suspected, "and determined that he was wearing the same underwear," Hayes said.

The 27-year-old man also had keys to the restaurant in his duffel bag.

He was arrested and transported to police detention, where he was interviewed and confessed to the crime, said Hayes.

The man appeared in provincial court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to break and enter, committing an indictable offence, being disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-in instruments.

He is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Oct. 10.

A "large portion" of the stolen money was recovered, said Hayes.