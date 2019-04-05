Cancer patient doesn't feel safe after home ransacked

After seven weeks of cancer treatments in Saint John, Allan Colbourne returned to Plaster Rock only to find his home ransacked by thieves — again.

The 76-year-old man says he's living in constant fear.

"I don't feel safe, I haven't slept," Colbourne said. "And you should have sleep under the conditions I'm in."

Colbourne already kept a golf club in his bedroom as protection after his tiny bungalow was broken into twice last year.

Earlier thefts not reported

He said he didn't report either of those incidents to the RCMP because thieves stole only cigarettes, a bit of money and his car keys.

But the most recent break-in has shaken him badly.

This man will sell his Plaster Rock Bungalow and move to an apartment because he said he lives in fear after thieves broke into his house twice. 0:55

It happened while he was away from the northwestern New Brunswick village, getting treatment in Saint John for prostate and colon cancer.

He had turned off his water heater, lowered the thermostat, locked the door and asked a neighbour to keep an eye on the place.

House a mess

When he returned March 25, he saw little sign of trouble from the outside.

But he had trouble unlocking the door to the house. When he finally got in, he discovered his entire home was a shambles.

His TV was missing, along with his father's war medals. Tools, pills, cash, blank cheques and food from the fridge had also been taken.

The thieves even took the golf club.

The theft of the war medals, which he'd hidden in his bedroom, is particularly upsetting.

Colbourne grew up seeing his father, a Second World War veteran, wear them every Nov. 11.

Plaster Rock Mayor Alexis Fenner says many people in her village in northwestern New Brunswick are not reporting crimes to police. (Ed Hunter, CBC)

"I want it over with," said Colbourne, who worked in forestry in B.C. before retiring and moving back to New Brunswick.

"There's a lot of retirees here. I'll bet they're scared too. A lot of them live alone like myself. It must be terrible, I know what it feels like. And I'm younger than some of them."

Colbourne said he's putting his put his home up for sale and will move to an apartment.

Acting Sgt. Mathieu Gallienne of West District RCMP confirms two files have been opened in the Colbourne case. One because of the break-in and theft, and the other because stolen cheques have been used.

Gallienne said most of the serious property crimes in the area are tied to drug use, but he's not aware of a serious spike in such incidents in recent months.

Village too small for its own police

Plaster Rock Mayor Alexis Fenner believes a lot of incidents, like the break-ins last year at Colbourne's home, are not being reported.

She suspects that's because people in her village of about 1,000 know that police will have to make a 20 to 30-minute trip from the detachment in Perth-Andover and don't want to be a nuisance.

Fenner said council spends a lot of its time discussing policing issues, but the population is too small and the tax base too low to pay for a local RCMP detachment.

The only way get more attention from police is to report all crimes, serious or not, she said.

"This is a question I've asked for a long time, why are we classed as a low-crime area? People don't report crime, they don't call police.

"I can understand their fears. We have an elderly population. But unless you speak out, the bullies win, the criminals win."