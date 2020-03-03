Student plays that address gender identity raise concerns at some schools

Two plays that touch on gender identity are getting a mixed reception from some schools in the province.

The Theatre New Brunswick Young Company is touring Boys, Girls, and Other Mythological Creatures for elementary schools and It's a Girl for middle and high schools.

"We're just bringing in a play that makes it a bit more human, a bit more personal," said Natasha MacLellan, artistic director of Fredericton-based TNB. "So you're not reading a book about it."

Two schools, from the Fredericton and Miramichi areas, have cancelled performances of the plays because of the subject matter. TNB wouldn't name the schools because the theatre company hopes they will want touring productions next year.

MacLellan has also heard from some parents who thought the material was not age appropriate.

While some schools thanked the theatre company for its work this year, another school said it will have to think long and hard before booking another TNB production.

'An uncomfortable conversation'

In an internal email, the theatre company said parents were calling to say the plays supported pornography and rape and encouraged children to have sex.

The email said some parents have also complained they feel their children have been assaulted, since they were forced to watch the show without warning. Parents also complained they did not receive permission forms for the play.

MacLellan was not entirely dismayed by the reaction.

"Theatre exists to spark conversation and to help people figure things out," she said.

A certain amount of discomfort is OK. - Natasha MacLellan

Boys, Girls, and Other Mythological Creatures follows young Simon as he does battle with a fearsome dragon, with help from his friend Abby. Along the way, Simon's older brother resists the pair's magical world and shares his discomfort with Simon dressing up to transform into his true self.

MacLellan said the play has been popular with theatre companies across Canada.

It's a Girl, the play for older students, is based on the true story of trans-artist Michelle Raine, who grew up in New Brunswick. She is also one of the creators of the play, which addresses a child's struggle with gender identity.

In a Facebook post, Raine said the play was therapeutic and a thoughtful process for her, and she's honoured to be able to give any sort of hope to kids in similar situations.

"I understand that conversations about gender identity aren't easy for everyone — they aren't even all that simple for me if I'm being honest — but discomfort is a very important part of change," she said.

"Learning about something new, especially someone else's experiences can be difficult but I think it is important to hear stories that might make us feel uncomfortable."

MacLellan said the theatre company did make some alterations after one of the first showings of It's a Girl after hearing some concerns.

Both plays have been touring in February and March. There have been at least 20 performances so far.

Two schools in the province have cancelled the performances because of the subject matter. (Photo: Theatre New Brunswick)

Matt Carter, director of development and communications at Theatre New Brunswick, said the latest uproar raises concerns about how LGBTQ students are being supported.

He said the longer society puts off having difficult conversations about gender, the longer certain members of the community will be left on their own to fend for themselves, rather than be accepted for who they are.

"Because we're so worried about saying the wrong thing sometimes, we often choose to avoid certain topics altogether," he said. "That's not right either."

Up to schools to ask questions

The Anglophone West School District said decisions to host different theatre groups or special presentations are made by individuals schools.

"Schools should have a good idea of the content of the presentation and ask questions if they are not sure," said Judy Cole, a spokesperson for the district, said in an emailed statement. "It is best if the content is linked to outcomes from curriculum."

New Brunswick's personal wellness curriculum from Grades 3 to 5 touches on gender biology, gender expression and gender identity.

It's also expected that parents will be advised about special presentations at the school, in particular at the elementary level. This information can be shared in newsletters or in general school communications through voice message and emails.

District staff have spoken to TNB about its plays and requested information about them.

"We will continue to encourage schools to be very aware of what is going to be presented, vetting it carefully," she said. "Schools need to be comfortable with the performance and it needs to be age appropriate."

'We're not a textbook'

MacLellan is confident the material is nothing that most students haven't heard of before.

"If we take out anything else, the youth, the students are going to know it's not relevant anymore," she said.

"We're not a textbook. We're putting characters on stage that hopefully they can relate to."

This isn't the first time the plays have stirred controversy.

Staff with the Anglophone West School District have asked TNB for information about its productions. (Photo: Theatre New Brunswick)

The Niagara Catholic District School Board in Ontario cancelled the elementary school play in five elementary schools in 2017, stating the plays weren't age appropriate.

Theatre New Brunswick Young Company has toured the province in past seasons, addressing social issues like mental health issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and Indigenous rights.

MacLellan said she didn't anticipate controversy with the two plays this year, and the theatre company will be exploring something different next year.