'It was the worst feeling': Theatre New Brunswick has to improvise after van vandalized

As they packed their van Friday for an upcoming tour, Theatre New Brunswick's Young Company realized something was wrong.

The company employs emerging performers and playwrights to bring performances to elementary and middle schools,

"Our production manager and carpenter were moving the van and getting it ready, and we were noticing the exhaust seemed very weird," said Natasha MacLellan, artistic director for Theatre New Brunswick. "It didn't seem to me the way it normally is."

MacLellan said the van had been scheduled for an oil change that day. At the garage, they mentioned the exhaust issue.

It became clear the vehicle had been vandalized. A section of the vehicle's exhaust system had been cut out.

"It was horrible. It was the worst feeling." said MacLellan.

Theatre New Brunswick spokesperson Matt Carter said the damage estimate is $4,800.

Carter assumes it was a failed attempt to steal the van's catalytic converter.

Natasha MacLellan is the Theatre New Brunswick's artistic director. (James Mclean)

Similar thefts have happened throughout the province. Last fall, the provincial government introduced legislation to decrease catalytic converter theft.

Carter said Theatre New Brunswick is going through their security footage for more information. The company has also filed a police report.

The first stop on the tour is Monday and the van won't be repaired for at least a week.

They didn't want to delay the tour or cancel any school visits. It is the first tour in two years.

They decided to rent a smaller van for the equipment, props and sets. The performers will travel in the vehicle of a Theatre New Brunswick employee.

"I guess we're pretty quick thinkers. You get to be in this line of business," said MacLellan.

The non-profit will have to raise funds to cover the unexpected costs.

Despite that, MacLellan is happy the company will be able to hit the road on time. "There's going to be a lot of children who have never seen a live play before, so we're excited about that."