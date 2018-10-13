Theatre New Brunswick celebrates 50 years

Fifty years ago, Walter Learning decided to start a theatre company in New Brunswick.

His first stop was his dentist, Lou Miller.

Miller's wife, Bertha, who was a member of the IODE, known for its charitable donations, ended up giving Learning $1,200 to get him started.

Learning's idea became Theatre New Brunswick.

"That what's I used to go around the province to sell the idea to service clubs and they became our sponsors," Learning said of the IODE gift.

The Beaverbrook Foundation gave Learning $20,000, and the Fredericton-based company was launched in 1969.

For the next 10 years, Learning served as TNB's artistic director, collaborating with poet Alden Nolan on several productions, launching new works and the career of Norm Foster, whose become one of Canada's best-known playwrights.

Learning never imagined how successful the company would still be 50 years later.

"The fact that it's lasted 50 years and spawned Norm Foster, what can I say?" Learning said in an interview.

TNB used to tour four plays in six cities from January to May. Although it does not tour now, the company has given the city another stage, the 98-seat Open Space Theatre at the Fredericton Industrial Park, and its Young Company continues to perform in schools.

A 1993 picture of the box office at the Playhouse, where Theatre New Brunswick has always performed. (CBC Archives )

From the beginning, TNB has used the Fredericton Playhouse, initially the responsibility of the legislature under the 1961 Beaverbrook Auditorium Act. In 2000, the City of Fredericton purchased the Playhouse, and the theatre became a separate entity.

The theatre company has been important to numerous careers, including Norm Foster, whose first play, Sinners, opened at the Playhouse, Marshall Button, who wrote Lucien, and Allen Cole and Paul Ledoux, who created The Bricklin: An Automotive Fantasy.

"Without TNB, I wouldn't be doing what I am today," Foster said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Playwright Norm Forster credits his success to Theatre New Brunswick. This is an image from a 1984 production of his Melville Boys. (CBC Archives)

He credits the TNB production of his second play, Melville Boys, with opening doors for him in the world of theatre.

"It's very important," he said.

Ilkay Silk, who has been involved with TNB since 1970, often calls it the "mothership of theatre in this province."

She said the Young Company under TNB is quite popular and helps target a younger audience.

Silk said new plays should still be incorporated into what TNB does, but the dining and theatre experience isn't as affordable for the public as it used to be.

The company doesn't have the same access to resources either, she said.

Still, the company, which holds its gala 50th celebration Saturday night, planned five productions this season, including Norm Foster's Come Down from Up River.

Others still to come are The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, A Brief History of the Maritimes and Everywhere Else and The Wizard of Oz.

The Young Company will be touring schools in the winter with Gretel & Hansel and Sania the Destroyer.

- With files from Information Morning Fredericton