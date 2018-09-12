The late-night edition: From cross-talk to a sworn affidavit, tonight's debate had it all

Good evening,

Thank you faithful 506er readers, this is a late edition of our campaign newsletter. The leaders' debate has come to an end after 90 minutes of campaign talking points delivered in raised voices over everyone else.

We saw a key moment at the end of the debate, where Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said he had a sworn affidavit indicating the Liberals tried to recruit him to be finance minister or deputy minister of finance. This is a reference to that time in 2014 when Higgs didn't rule out joining the Liberal cabinet.

Higgs job offer affidavit / statement from Brian Gallant <a href="https://t.co/N1gFrEYsmW">pic.twitter.com/N1gFrEYsmW</a> —@thewrightpage

So, that happened.

If you missed tonight's debate, don't worry, we have you covered. You can re-watch it on our website and you can also check out our special post-debate analysis show co-hosted by Terry Seguin and Julia Wright.

The day was fairly quiet before the debate. The Liberals and Progressive Conservatives took time away from their debate prep long enough to make a few announcements in Moncton.

Here is one of the few moments on Wednesday night when the five political leaders were not talking over each other. (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press)

Top headlines

Coverage of tonight's debate If you want to impress your friends and colleagues with your debate analysis in the morning, you can get all the latest news from the first leaders' debate of the provincial election.

Money for nothing and promises for free: a glut of uncosted campaign pledges Dire Straits would approve that headline. Voters have been promised improved senior care, more public art, cheaper student loans lower apartment rent, frozen power rates and more so far. But at what cost? CBC's Robert Jones looks at how as of Tuesday, 134 election promises have been made, but only 63 per cent have a cost estimate.



Gallant promises to legislate pay equity in private sector Premier Brian Gallant has taken another stab at pay equity, this time promising legislation that would extend it to big businesses — despite the fizzling out of his 2014 campaign promise to expand the principle to part of the private sector.



From the trail

From CBC's Kate Letterick...

I tagged along with several of the candidates in Moncton Centre as they went door-to-door for a recent story about the race in that riding.

The experience offers a small glimpse of what it's like. First, there are lots of steps. You can quickly hit your daily step count quota.

Some of the candidates say they've gone to each residence in the riding twice, some are on their third go-around. That means a lot of flyers and doorstep chats.

Claudette Boudreau-Turner, the Progressive Conservative candidate in Moncton Centre, places a flyer in an unanswered door while walking around the riding. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

It's a big riding, running along the north side of Mountain Road, over Wheeler Boulevard and up to the Trans-Canada Highway.

So going door-to-door to meet residents means lots of walking. There's no need to have another exercise program in place.

But there can also be some awkward moments.

Rob McKee, the Liberal candidate in Moncton Centre, speaks to someone at a door in the riding. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

At one house, Liberal candidate Rob McKee woke a man from his nap, but he was good-natured about it. It turned out the resident knew McKee and was happy to chat for a few minutes.

Many opinions are expressed, but for the most part, people are polite and listen carefully to the candidates.

Chris Collins, a Moncton Centre candidate running as an independent, pounds in a lawn sign using an axe. (CBC)

Where the leaders were

Kris Austin: Began the day in Tracyville before attending the debate in Riverview.

David Coon: Spent the day preparing for the debate.

Brian Gallant: Moncton for an announcement followed by the debate in Riverview.

Blaine Higgs: Also in Moncton for an announcement prior to the debate.

Jennifer McKenzie: The party did not provide a schedule for the leader.

