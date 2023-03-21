Giant sandpiper made of steel, fibreglass, epoxy — and a dash of controversy
Commissioned by former Dorchester village council, fate of sculpture now in hands of new municipal entity
For the last two months, artist Robin Hanson has been creating what he believes to be the world's largest semipalmated sandpiper.
At 2.4 metres tall and weighing around 135 kilograms, or 300 pounds, the big statue of a tiny shorebird dwarfs the 75-year-old man who made it.
The sculpture is constructed of steel, fibreglass, epoxy — along with a dash of controversy.
It was crafted to replace another giant semipalmated sandpiper that once stood in Dorchester, a small village around 42 kilometres southeast of Moncton, near the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border.
Shep was named for the nearby Shepody Bay, where every summer hundreds of thousands of shorebirds come to feed and rest on their way south. There are several spots where sandpipers can be seen, including Johnson's Mills near Dorchester — where there's an interpretive centre and shorebird reserve — as well as Mary's Point and Hopewell Rocks.
"This bird is quite interesting," said Hanson from his workshop in French Lake, approximately 40 kilometres south of Fredericton.
"Its migratory range is right up to the Arctic and then all the way down to South America, the lower part of South America."
For about 20 years, Shep represented the relationship between the community and the sandpipers.
The area's mud flats are a critical stopover for the migrating birds, classified as a "near threatened" species because of a decline in population, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The birds are tiny, only weighing between 20 and 30 grams. But when they leave the area, they're much more plump after feasting on mud shrimp.
"They basically double their body weight," said Hanson, who has created statues for different communities over the years.
Three years ago, the original wooden Shep started to suffer from the elements. With its body rotting, the Village of Dorchester opted to take Shep down for refurbishment.
The mayor at the time, Debbie Wiggins-Colwell, along with the three councillors, opted to have the bird returned to the artist who created it to be rebuilt, Monty MacMIllan. But she says a break-in at the man's shop in Maugerville left him unable to complete the job.
"He had his tools stolen," said Wiggins-Colwell.
So a new Shep was commissioned, and Hanson was able to build a completely new Shep from materials that won't rot.
He based Shep 2 on photos of female semipalmated sandpipers in full breeding plumage, a time in their lifecycle where their feathers are at their brightest. And he focused on creating one that was plump from feeding at Shepody Bay.
The only problem is that local governance reforms have now halted the project.
Tangled Transition
When amalgamation placed Dorchester within the new community of Tantramar, complete with new councillors and a new mayor, support for a giant sandpiper required a second look.
Wiggins-Colwell ran and won as a councillor for the new entity, and she's determined that Shep's approval sticks this time.
"He's very important to us and we're working, I'm working diligently with the new council and going through the necessary steps in order to have Shep back in time for the sandpiper festival which will happen at the end of July," she said.
When asked for comment on the issue of the prematurely approved sandpiper statue that will cost $9,300 plus tax, Mayor Andrew Black would only say "no comment."
On March 14, the topic of Shep was on the Tantramar council meeting agenda. Kara Becker gave a presentation as part of the public feedback process as to why Shep should be approved.
"The reason I presented on behalf of the community was that this sandpiper has been missing for over three years," said Becker, who grew up in Dorchester and now lives in Dieppe.
"It's really important that we focus tourism and economic development in the Tantramar region," she said.
"We're really under-leveraging the opportunity that this brings," said Becker, who also served on Dorchester's council before amalgamation.
No decision on the statue has been made yet.
Meanwhile, Hanson said he's confident everything will work out and isn't concerned about immediate payment while Shep's situation gets sorted.
Becker and Wiggins-Colwell say they're both hopeful the platform where the original Shep perched in Dorchester will not remain empty for much longer.
