Creative entrepreneurs open loft studio for artists and craftspeople to share

Sarah Kierstead was shopping at a vintage store on Queen Street in Fredericton when she stumbled across an abandoned storage room with all the makings of the perfect studio space — big windows, soft lighting and an open floor plan.

"Someone needs to take over this space, just to make it what it could be," the wedding photographer said. "This is such a tragedy if a good space like this with good bones is just a storage room."

The 22-year-old had dreamed of opening a co-working studio but thought it was a plan for later in her career. The space was for rent but she wasn't sure she could afford it on her own, and the gaudy yellow, blue and green walls and piles of junk were daunting obstructions to the potential she saw.

Kierstead, a wedding photographer, works from this corner of the loft. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Kierstead went ahead and rented loft, and a few months and several coats of white paint later, her vision is slowly taking shape.

Now she and business partner Casey Gaunce are dreaming up ways to open the space to other artists and entrepreneurs in the city.

The Makers Loft is a co-working community space for creative entrepreneurs, from painters and photographers to "makers" who craft handmade goods. Both Kierstead and Gaunce, who runs a homemade holistic skin care company, operate their individual businesses there and host artists-in-residence who are looking for room to work on large paintings.

The isolation of being your own boss

Kierstead said running her own small business can be isolating, especially when first starting out.

"I just didn't really know who to ask for help or who to process things with because who's going to understand what I am going through in my own business and these specific struggles?" she said.

"But the more you talk to other small businesses you are, like, 'Oh man, everyone else is trying to figure this out too.'"

Kierstead and Gaunce hope to host business and art workshops in the space's main room. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Gaunce agreed, and said seeing someone else working alongside you can be motivating.

Also, the cost of sharing rent makes studio space affordable.

Kierstead was inspired by co-working spaces and rentable studios she came across while travelling and how they created a "tangible sense of community."

"We come together to work and we get things done and we encourage each other."

The business side

Keirstead said while calling yourself your own boss can be romanticized, there's lots of challenges that come with growing a business and making it sustainable.

That's why she and Gaunce are planning to host workshops that blend arts and creativity with business and entrepreneurship.

"A lot of creative entrepreneurs, they are really good at their business artistically, but not so much the business side," Gaunce said.

Gaunce worked in finance before starting her natural skin-care line, which has helped her with running her business. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

"You can drown in the information that you search online, so by coming together in a space we can talk about those obstacles."

Gaunce worked in corporate accounting and finance for five years before starting her skin care business, Beechwood Wilderness. That background has helped her with everything from understanding licensing and regulations to marketing and record-keeping.

"That's not the attractive side of having a business, but it's vital and if you don't tackle those things your business won't be sustainable."

Gaunce also hopes to host pop-up shops on Saturdays for different artists and makers to sell their crafts.

Maker's Loft is home to Gaunce's Beechwood Wilderness workshop. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Plans and potential

The space is slightly cavernous, with a big main room leading into a series of smaller rooms. The pair plan to use on smaller room for private meetings, another as Gaunce's workshop and the other two as a rentable photography studio and as space for another artist or business looking for a permanent office.

The Makers Loft also houses resources like books on both art and business, coffee, tea and Wi-Fi, which members will be able to use for a drop-in fee.

Kierstead was inspired to found the co-working space after discovering similar studios while travelling. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Kierstead and Gaunce are still working out the rental fees and prices for workshops, but say their plan is to just keep overhead down and sustainable.

"We're not trying to get rich off of this space," Kierstead said.

The pair say they are reaching out to different artists and businesses for the space, which won't fully launch until the spring.

An opportunity meant to be

Bronwyn Robichaud, a new painter on the Fredericton art scene, held her first gallery show and auction at the Makers Loft last weekend.

Robichaud started painting in high school but hadn't picked up a brush in almost seven years until November. The show was her first time selling non-commissioned work.

Bronwyn Robichaud started painting in high school but only picked it up again recently. (Sarah Kierstead)

She doesn't think she would have had the opportunity for show at another gallery or studio so quickly.

"I was able to organize the event the way I wanted to do it, while being the artist for it."

Robichaud studied international event management at the University of Brighton before returning to New Brunswick. She said that experience is something would bring to the table if she becomes a more permanent resident in the Maker's Loft.

Robichaud held her first gallery show at the Makers Loft on Feb. 22 (Sarah Kierstead)

She said the mixture of passion and logic is important in starting a business.

"The more spaces we have to provide that stepping stone for up-and-coming artists, we're just going to see an overflow of work coming to fruition."