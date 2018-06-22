Behind the Walls: Investigating the death of Matthew Hines

Listen to "Behind the Walls," the 10th episode of The Hook, a podcast from CBC New Brunswick. You can listen to the full episode by clicking on the CBC Podcasts page or by subscribing in iTunes.

For more than a year, the family of 33-year-old Matthew Hines believed he died from a seizure.

The true story of his final two hours inside Dorchester Penitentiary would devastate and haunt them.

A look at the final two hours of the life of Matthew Hines inside Dorchester Penitentiary 2:03

Hines was beaten and repeatedly pepper sprayed by prison guards after he refused to return to his cell on the night of May 26, 2015.

As he laid on a decontamination shower floor, Hines pleaded with guards before losing consciousness, according to a Correctional Service Canada report.

"Please, please. I'm begging you, I'm begging you."

Matthew Hines died while in custody of the Dorchester Penitentiary on May 27, 2015. His family has learned that he may have died from lack of oxygen after being pepper sprayed by guards five times. (CBC)

Less than two hours after his altercation with guards began, Hines was pronounced dead.

"I could not believe what Matthew went through," his older sister, Wendy Gillis, said in a 2016 interview.

"It was just horrible."

From no foul play to manslaughter charges

But that's not the story the public was told by Correctional Service Canada.

The press release announcing Hines' death said he was "found in need of medical attention" and staff "immediately" performed CPR on him.

Neither was true.

Matthew Hines begged for help before taking his final breath at Dorchester Penitentiary. He was pronounced dead on May 27, 2015. (CBC)

New Brunswick RCMP initially ruled out foul play in Hines' death.

But the case was re-opened and transferred to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Earlier this year, two prison guards were charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Alvida Ross, 48, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 32, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A five-day preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for October.

This week's episode of The Hook takes you inside the CBC News investigation into Hines' death, from no foul play to criminal charges being laid.

Do you have a tip about the Matthew Hines story? Please click here to get in touch with CBC New Brunswick Investigates.