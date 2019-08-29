Cross-border dam generates no power, but its uncertain fate fuels anxiety

The tiny Forest City Dam on the border between Maine and New Brunswick doesn't look like much, a wrought pile of iron and aging lumber.

Plants and weeds grow throughout the rock-and-crib-style dam, which houses a family of weasels, hosts a rudimentary passage for fish and is used in summer by local kids, who float inner tubes through its gates.

The dam itself doesn't generate electricity. But its three gates do keep the waters of East Grand Lake on New Brunswick's western border at the levels they've been at for more almost 180 years. It was built to help loggers float their timber to local mills.

And that simple fact has hundreds of waterfront property owners in Canada and the United States furious there's a chance the dam could be removed, leaving cottages, docks and boat launches high and dry.

Cottage owners concerned as two U.S. government departments and a pulp company decide what to do with a 100-year-old dam. If it’s removed it could lower the Canadian-U.S. lake by almost almost two metres. 0:47

"They'll cease to be cottage lots," said Canadian David Townsend, the president of the Chiputneticook Lakes International Conservancy, or CLIC, named for a group of lakes that include East Grand Lake. "They won't be water lots at all.

"The water won't be anywhere near their location. So, they'll be worth half, or less, of what they're worth now."

A dam has been keeping the waters of East Grand Lake at the same level for the last 179 years. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

But what makes the situation odd is that the dam sits on the Canada-U.S. border. A person could easily throw a rock over it from one country and hit the other. One part and one gate of the dam are in Canada. The other part and two gates operate in the U.S.

The border splits the lake in half, with American cottagers on one side, Canadians on the other. The issue threatening the dam only involves U.S. regulators. But in reality, half a dam is not a dam, so residents in both countries are invested.

"It'd be like being in a bathtub where they say we're just going to pull our side of the cork and it doesn't concern you," said Townsend.

Throw in some big-name cottage owners, like New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who was born and raised in Forest City, potato mogul Andrew McCain, and former Texas legislator Barry Connelly with summer homes on the lake and you've got a little dam with a lot riding on it.

Public hearing

Townsend and more than 300 other Canadians and U.S. property owners attended a public hearing in Danforth, Maine, on Wednesday evening. Many were turned away as the cafeteria at East Grand High School was filled to capacity.

But those who did make it in got to watch two U.S. government departments and a pulp company play a game of hot potato with the dam.

Nobody wants it.

At least not now.

The Forest City dam sits on the border between Canada and the U.S. at the southern end of East Grand Lake. (Google Maps)

For years, the U.S. portion of the dam has been owned and operated by Woodland Pulp LLC. Historically, it's been used to maintain water levels and mitigate flooding for the company's pulp and paper mill about 100 kilometres downriver.

The sticking point is whether the dam has any effect on power generation downstream at Maine's Grand Falls generating station in Baileyville.

Woodland Pulp maintains that a trio of flow-modelling studies it's commissioned shows that the Forest City dam, along with two others it owns — West Branch and Vanceboro — does not contribute to significantly to power generation.

But the contribution is enough for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to claim jurisdiction.

FERC maintains the flow generated by the Forest City dam contributes "significantly" to power generation at the Grand Falls station.

David Townsend, the president of the Chiputneticook Lakes International Conservancy, has been pushing to keep the dam intact and operational. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

So, for years the commission has granted an annual licence to Woodland Pulp to own and operate the U.S. part of the dam. But in 2009, FERC made changes, instead offering a 30-year licence to the company. After a six-year approval process, the licence was awarded to Woodland Pulp.

But it came with unexpected conditions.

According to Woodland Pulp, the company now faced having to do archeological studies, increased maintenance costs, and the possibility of adding a fish ladder.

"That could be millions of dollars to do it according to FERC standards," said Matthew Manahan, a lawyer representing Woodland Pulp at Wednesday's meeting.

The company spends about $7,000 a year running and maintaining the dam.

"This dam is a net-loss for the mill," said Manahan

More than 300 people were in Danforth, Maine, on Wednesday night to voice their opinions on the future of the Forest City Dam, which is owned by a pulp company, (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

In 2016, Woodland Pulp applied to surrender the dam and walk away from the new 30-year licence, leaving hundreds of property owners uncertain ever since. And for good reason.

If the waters on the U.S. side of the lake recede significantly, the newly uncovered land technically becomes the property of Woodland Pulp, creating a barrier between cottage owners and the lake.

It's estimated that if the Forest City dam were to be removed, water levels would drop six to seven feet (1.8 to 2.1 metres), leaving residents high and dry.

When asked if Woodland Pulp would allow property owners to continue to use that land as before, Manahan responded that the company hadn't even taken considered the issue yet, but he predicted land use would carry on as usual.

Ideas Needed

Wednesday's meeting was intended to gather ideas and feedback from the public, with FERC gathering information before deciding on possibly opening a rehearing in order in inform FERC before possibly reconsider it'

One solution floated Wednesday was to give the U.S. portion of the dam to the state of Maine.

But that's unlikely to happen.

"We are not able to take ownership of the dam," said Judith Camuso, with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

"The state already has 77 dams that are in disrepair and in need of significant investment. We do not have the resources to take ownership of the dam."

Lawyer Matthew Manahan has represented Woodland Pulp on the dam issue for the last 25 years. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The idea of finding a third-party to undertake ownership of the dam has also been floated. But as it stands, a new owner would still be held to the same FERC standards and requirements being put to Woodland Pulp.

The company is also proposing permanently closing the two U.S. gates and relying on the single Canadian to regulate water flow.

No "American" water flow, means no potential power generation and thus would deprive FERC of jurisdiction. The problem with that approach, according to Manahan, is that at least one of the U.S. gates would still be needed to mitigate floods, something he said is necessary "about three per cent of the time."

Two other options floated by Woodland Pulp would require portions of the dam to be "shaved down," but as that would result water levels of the lake still being reduced, most residents, as well as Maine Fish and Wildlife are not in favour.

So far, Canada, and New Brunswick have stayed out of the debate. But a close eye is being kept on the issue. New Brunswick government representatives were present at Wednesday's meeting, as were representatives for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Judith Camuso of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the state is unable to take ownership of the dam because it already has dozens of other dams in need of repair. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

FERC said it would take what it had learned into consideration for future decisions. But it left many, including Townsend, unimpressed.

"It was a lot like shooting clay pigeons," said Townsend. "All these ideas being thrown around with no specificity.

"It's still completely uncertain."